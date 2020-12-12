Thai Senate Speaker: ‘charter drafting body should contain both seniors and new generation’

The Speaker of the Senate has remarked that the Constitution Drafting Committee should contain both distinguished seniors and youths while giving an assurance it will be carried out with regard for the law.







Speaker of the Senate, Pornpetch Wichitcholchai said that constitutional amendment is currently at the opinion collecting stage, and elaborating on existing laws cannot simply be transplanted into amended sections as they may result in contradictions and each regulation must be thoroughly vetted.

On calls for the drafting committee to be entirely elected, Pornpetch said a mix of elected individuals, distinguished seniors and members of the younger generation would result in a more comprehensive document.









Asked about appointing two Senators to be part of the Reconciliation Commission, the speaker indicated he has approached appropriate people but some have backed out. He gave an assurance that suitable choices will be found and submitted to the Speaker of the House within the year. (NNT)







