Inexperienced shell diver drowns in Pattaya

A diver hunting for shellfish drowned off Jomtien Beach after his surface-supplied air failed.

The unidentified victim in his mid-30s was pulled from under one of ten small fishing boats moored about 1.5 kilometers from Jomtien Soi 5 on Dec. 11.







Other fishermen said they all had come from Bangpra District to dive for shells. However, the dead man came alone, was inexperienced, and used substandard equipment. The hose connected to the air generator on board disconnected when he was almost nine meters below the surface.







