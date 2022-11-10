Thai-Saudi diplomatic relations provide locals with more work opportunities

The restoration of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Saudi Arabia has provided Thai Muslims with more work opportunities abroad.

A Thai-Muslim community leader in Nonthaburi recently thanked the Thai government for its efforts leading to the successful restoration of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Saudi Arabia.







The community leader said the revival of Thai-Saudi relations has allowed Muslim people in Thailand to more conveniently embark on their pilgrimage to Mecca. He further thanked the prime minister and the government for its equal treatment of people of all faiths nationwide.

The remarks were made during a Muslim community gathering at a local mosque in Nonthaburi, with Labor Minister Suchart Chomklin presiding over the opening ceremony.







The event featured a tea ceremony and sales of local goods, with proceeds going to support the construction of a mosque building and religious education within the community.

The minister said the event reflects the government’s policies to promote participation and the strengthening of local communities in order to help improve the livelihoods of villagers. (NNT)

































