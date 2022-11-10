Detection dog stops tourist from smuggling smoked bats into Thailand

A tourist tried to smuggle smoked bats and pork into the country but to no avail because an “Inspector Beagle” stopped the attempt at Suvarnabhumi airport, according to the Department of Livestock Development.

DLD director-general Somchuan Rattanamangkhalanont said the DLD’s Quarantine and Inspection Canine Unit used sniffer beagle dogs to detect smuggled carcasses in both arrival and departure zones of the airport’s passenger terminal. The checks focused on arrivals from Cambodia, Malaysia, Taiwan, Laos, Vietnam and China.







An “Inspector Beagle” found a suspicious bag from a flight originating from Kunming. Officials opened it and found 2.5 kilograms of smoked bats, 2.5kg of smoked pork legs and 4.5kg of smoked bacon.

The banned items were seized for examination and the department would later destroy them properly for public safety, Mr Somchuan said.

They could bring the African swine fever and the Nipah virus which could cause severe infection in the respiratory system and brain, he said. (TNA)









































