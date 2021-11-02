‘Thai Ruam Jai Safe Bangkok’ opens for second shots of AstraZeneca at ICONSIAM

People who have already received their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by means of registering on the ‘Thai Ruam Jai Safe Bangkok’ website are getting their second shot at 25 service points arranged by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA).

ICONSIAM complex in Khlong San district of Bangkok is one of 25 vaccination sites outside of healthcare facilities where the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is being administered to people who have already received their first shot of vaccine through the Thai Ruam Jai scheduling system. The system has scheduled second shots to be delivered from October 31 to November 13 at the site at ICONSIAM, where shots were administered to about 1,500 recipients on October 31 and about 1,000 yesterday (November 1st).







Bangkok Governor Pol. Maj. Gen. Aswin Kwanmuang said all 25 vaccination points have administered second shots to about 50,000 people and will need to deliver the jabs to 670,000 more. The Ministry of Public Health will continue to supply the 25 sites with vaccine doses so that the BMA may complete administering the second shot to all recipients within this month. The governor said the third shot or booster dose will likely be administered 6 months from now. The BMA will also launch an extra registration round for people who have yet to receive any doses of the Covid vaccine. (NNT)







































