One-third of schools in Thailand resume on-site classes on Monday

According to Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong, out of 35,000 schools nationwide, 12,000 of them resumed on-site classes on November 1 after months of online learning due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Meanwhile, more schools are expected to reopen on November 15 or later depending on their readiness to handle Covid risks.







Minister Treenuch added that if any school discovers a case of infection, it may not need to be fully closed. Instead, classes related to the infection will be moved online. Students and teachers coming into contact with a confirmed case will stay in quarantine for 14 days.

In the meantime, Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said 437 schools under the supervision of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will need to make further assessments whether they are ready for the November 15 reopening, as the city hall speeds up the vaccination drive for city dwellers.



The governor said students of Matthayom 1-3 will receive the second dose between November 8 and November 10. So far, 97% of Matthayom 4-6 students have already received the second shot. The BMA is going to reassess schools’ readiness after the second vaccine dose rollout if it wishes to proceed with the November 15 resumption of on-campus classes. (NNT)



























