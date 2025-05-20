Thai rock icon ‘Sek Loso’ writes multi-million baht checks to his children, declares undying love before starting prison sentence

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thai rock icon Sek Loso, whose real name is Seksan Sukpimai, has officially begun serving a prison sentence of 2 years, 12 months, and 20 days without the possibility of suspension. The sentence was handed down by the Supreme Court in connection with a high-profile incident in 2017, when police raided his home and found him in possession of a firearm and under the influence of drugs. He also resisted arrest during the operation. Following the final court ruling, Sek was taken into custody at Minburi Remand Prison.

Just before the verdict was announced, a touching message was shared on the Facebook account of his wife, Karn Wiphakorn Sukpimai. She posted a series of photos and a long, emotional note revealing that Sek had written checks worth several million baht to each of their three children—Tiger, Deer, and London—as emergency funds to be used in the future. In the letter, Sek opened his heart, expressing how deeply he loves and worries about his children.







He wrote that he had loved them from the moment they were in their mother’s womb and that everything he had built in life belonged to them. While he admitted he may not have been present enough for them due to various life circumstances, his children have never left his heart—not for a single second. Sek expressed pride in their financial maturity and ability to plan ahead better than even their parents, saying that he hadn’t raised them with money but with the trust that they knew how to spend, save, and invest wisely.

He described his three children as the heart, the eyes, the soul, and the breath of both him and their mother. Out of deep concern for their future, he decided to provide each child with a lump sum of money in case of emergencies. Sek instructed them to use it wisely and warned them not to let others take advantage of them, as had happened to their mother in the past. He reaffirmed his and Karn’s everlasting love and pledged to remain a source of strength for them always.

In his final message, Sek encouraged his children to be strong, to work hard, and to move forward with determination and courage, never giving up. He signed off with a motivational note: “The show must go on!” He also added a personal note of humor, reminding his youngest, London, not to spend all the money on video games.

Karn concluded the message with a reminder to the public and their loved ones that nothing is more important than family. She asked for kindness and support for their children and emphasized the importance of unity and love over material wealth.

































