Thai Supreme Court sentences rock star ‘Sek Loso’ to over 2 years in prison for drug use, resisting arrest

BANGKOK, Thailand –Thailand’s Supreme Court has sentenced rock musician Sek Loso (real name Seksan Sukpimai) to 2 years, 12 months, and 20 days in prison in connection with a dramatic 2017 standoff with police, May 20. He was convicted of resisting law enforcement, drug use, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.







The case stems from a December 31, 2017 incident when police attempted to arrest Sek at his residence following a warrant issued by the Nakhon Si Thammarat Provincial Court over an unrelated charge of firing a gun into the air. Sek resisted arrest and threatened to use a firearm, prompting the involvement of an elite police tactical unit to subdue him.

The initial 2018 court ruling found Sek guilty on all counts, sentencing him to 1 year and 18 months for various offenses, including possession of an unlicensed firearm, resisting police with a deadly weapon, and drug use. An additional 1 year and 3 months from a prior assault conviction was added, bringing the total to 2 years and 21 months.

Sek appealed, and in 2020 the Court of Appeal slightly reduced his firearm-related sentence, resulting in a combined sentence of 2 years and 18 months. The Supreme Court has now issued a final ruling, adjusting the sentence to 2 years, 12 months, and 20 days, with no suspension.

Sek Loso had been released on bail during the appeal process, with a bond set at 600,000 baht. Following Tuesday’s ruling, he was taken into custody and transferred to Min Buri Remand Prison to begin serving his sentence.

The court dismissed Sek’s claim of being mentally unwell due to bipolar disorder, stating that he was fully aware of his actions at the time of the offense.

































