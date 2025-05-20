Worker trapped in 19-meter pit after mudslide at Bangkok Orange Line site

BANGKOK, Thailand – A mudslide at a Bangkok subway construction site on Monday trapped a worker in a 19-meter deep hole, prompting a rescue operation, officials said. The incident occurred at the Orange Line’s Lan Luang station.

Police reported the 33-year-old worker fell when rain-soaked ground collapsed as he worked on a piling. Colleagues’ attempts to save him failed.

Initial rescue efforts using traffic police and excavators with plywood supports were halted due to continued soil instability.







Experts warned of risks to nearby structures and potential flooding. A new plan using steel sheet piles is underway, pending material delivery.

The MRTA cited continuous heavy rain as the likely cause, apologized, and pledged a full investigation and preventative measures. (TNA)

































