Thai Rice Innovation Award 2026 opens to drive high-value, tech-driven rice innovations

BANGKOK, Thailand – The National Innovation Agency (Public Organization), under the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, and the Rice Department Foundation under Royal Patronage are promoting innovation in Thai rice through the Thai Rice Innovation Award 2026. The competition seeks to enhance the value of Thailand’s key economic crop by encouraging innovation in rice-based products and production processes, and by creating new opportunities driven by technology and creativity. Submissions are accepted from February 1 to June 30, 2026.







Dr. Sumet Tantivejkul, Chairperson of the Rice Department Foundation, stated that the competition, now in its 18th year, demonstrates the increasing potential of Thai research and innovation to add value to rice and support commercial production. He noted that recent entries show greater scientific rigor, including advanced chemical and microbiological analyses, which enable innovations in health, beauty, and non-communicable disease prevention that meet regulatory standards. He encouraged industry participants and community enterprises to join, supporting the sustainability of Thai rice and farmers.

Dr. Krithpaka Boonfueng, Executive Director of the National Innovation Agency, emphasized that the competition increases innovation awareness and strengthens Thailand’s competitiveness in the rice sector. By providing a platform for entrepreneurs, researchers, and communities to transform knowledge and technology into value-added products, the initiative expands market opportunities beyond traditional sales channels. NIA has supported over 100 rice innovation projects, providing more than 50 million baht in funding and attracting over 392 million baht in follow-on investment.



The Executive Director highlighted global trends driving significant growth in the rice industry, including functional foods, preventive nutrition, alternative rice proteins, and rice-based cosmetics. These trends create opportunities for Thai rice varieties with high antioxidant content, low glycemic index, and nutraceutical applications to access broader urban and international markets.

Darunee Edwards, Secretary-General of the Rice Department Foundation, explained that the award recognizes innovations with strong commercial potential and positive social and environmental impact. Over the past 17 years, 821 entries have been submitted in categories such as food, cosmetics, production processes, and machinery. The 2026 competition continues to support both industrial and community enterprise groups.





Case studies featured value-added rice bran beverages and Thai Rice Clay, a handicraft material made from rice flour, demonstrating how innovation can transform low-value agricultural materials into high-value products for domestic and international markets. The organizers encouraged SMEs and community enterprises with rice-based innovations to participate in the Thai Rice Innovation Award to enhance product value, expand market opportunities, and promote creative uses of Thai rice in response to eco-friendly market trends. (NNT)



































