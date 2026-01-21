Government warns of fake online job scams targeting Thais seeking work in Australia

BANGKOK, Thailand – The government is warning Thai citizens to be cautious of fake online job postings offering agricultural work in Australia, following a rise in scams targeting overseas jobseekers. Deputy Government Spokesperson Airin Phanrit stated that criminal groups are using platforms such as Facebook, TikTok, and other short-video apps to create fraudulent pages advertising high-paying farm and fruit-picking jobs. These scams often claim to represent licensed recruitment agencies to appear credible.







The ads typically promise attractive salaries and benefits to lure individuals into paying processing fees or job-placement fees. However, the companies behind these offers are not registered with the Department of Employment and are operating illegally. Only agencies licensed by the department are legally authorized to recruit and send Thai workers abroad.

Jobseekers are strongly advised not to transfer any money or share personal information until they verify the recruiter’s legitimacy. Verification can be done by checking the list of licensed overseas recruitment agencies through the Department of Employment’s official website at doe.go.th/ipd.



Individuals should also confirm that the recruiter is registered, authorized to send workers abroad, and affiliated with a licensed employment company. This step is essential for protecting personal safety and preventing financial loss.

Anyone who has been approached with suspicious offers or believes they may have been scammed can contact the Central Employment Registration and Jobseeker Protection Division at 0-2248-4792 or 0-2245-6763, any Provincial Employment Office, or the Ministry of Labour hotline at 1506 (press 2 for the Department of Employment). (NNT)



































