TAT Singapore and Mediacorp showcase Phuket–Phang Nga luxury to millions through star-powered fam trip

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Singapore Office has partnered with Mediacorp, Singapore’s national media network, to organize a media familiarization trip to Phuket and Phang Nga from January 14 to 17. The trip featured well-known Singaporean actors Ayden Sng and Carrie Wong, who explored southern Thailand’s high-end travel offerings and shared their experiences online.

Sng, known for his roles in Loving You, The Unbreakable Bond, and Perfect Match on Netflix, has over 158,000 Instagram followers and was ranked among TC Candler’s 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2024. He was joined by Wong, a seven-time winner of Singapore’s Top 10 Most Popular Female Artistes award, with more than 394,000 followers across social platforms.







The itinerary highlighted southern Thailand’s mix of natural beauty, luxury hospitality, and immersive experiences. Key activities included a sunset yacht dinner, spa treatments, rooftop and fine dining, a stay at Iniala Beach House, and a visit to Samet Nangshe Viewpoint. The pair also attended the Thailand Boat Festival at Phuket Boat Lagoon, which showcased the region’s appeal as a marine tourism destination.

Throughout the trip, the actors posted real-time content to their social media accounts, generating strong engagement. Instagram Reels summarizing the experience will be released starting January 23, with expectations of boosting interest in Phuket and Phang Nga among Singaporean travelers. (NNT)



































