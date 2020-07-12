Thai returnees from Bahrain, Sudan, and the United States logged new cases

Thailand logged 14 new cases of coronavirus disease 2019 patients who were quarantined returnees.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported that the 14 new cases raised the total to 3,216. Of them, 2,444 contracted the disease locally and 279 were detected in state quarantine facilities.







Of all cases, 3,088 recovered and 70 were at hospitals. The death toll remained unchanged at 58. The country has been free of local COVID-19 infection for 47 days.



Of the 14 new cases, one returned from Bahrain. The 42-year-old woman arrived on June 28 and was quarantined in Chonburi province. She tested positive for COVID-19 on July 9 while being asymptomatic.

Another new case is a 31-year-old woman who returned from the United States on July 5. The cruise liner employee was quarantined in Bangkok. The asymptomatic woman tested positive for the disease on July 9.

Twelve other new cases returned from Sudan. Eleven of them are Thai students aged 19-31. The other is a nine-year-old girl who travelled with her family. All of them arrived on July 10 with fevers, sore throats and runny noses. They tested positive on July 10.

On July 11, 421 Thai people were scheduled to arrive in the country from the Netherlands, Nigeria, Malaysia and the United States. (TNA)











