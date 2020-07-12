Thailand – Cambodia border reopening proposed to resume bilateral trade

A vice chairman of the Sa Kaeo provincial council has proposed the reopening of the Aranyaprathet border crossing to resume border trade.







Thongwara Maksakhon, the vice chairman of the provincial council, said that he would like to ask relevant authorities to make it clear if or when the border crossing would reopen because Cambodian authorities allowed Cambodian vendors to take their merchandise from the Thai side back to Cambodian town off Poipet on July 15.

“COVID-19 causes concern but a nearby province like Chanthaburi welcomes Cambodian vendors and deploys many officials to screen their health. That allows local people to make livings on both Thai and Cambodian soil. I would like Sa Kaeo to follow suit,” Mr Thongwara said.

“Despite official border closure, Cambodian people are illegally crossing the border to Sa Kaeo without being screened. If the border crossing reopens, people will be screened. This should apply to Sa Kaeo, he said.

Mr Thongwara said that Sa Kaeo people and traders who sourced goods from the Rong Kluea market supported the reopening of the border crossing. Sa Kaeo had been free of COVID-19 for two months. If the border crossing reopens, people can make their living, he said. (TNA)












