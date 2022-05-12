Thai restaurateurs in Washington DC asks PM to promote ‘Thai foods’ as soft power

Thai restaurateurs will ask Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to promote Thai foods as soft power, especially Phad Khee Mao Kai or hot and spicy stir-fried chicken.

Jaturon Srirote and Sumonthita Disayawatana, owners of the Sisters Thai & Magnolia Dessert Bar & Coffee restaurant in Washington DC, said despite COVID-19, Thai restaurants were popular for their quality, delicious and affordable foods compared with other kinds of foods in the United States.



However, Thai restaurateurs had problems about workers, they said. The operators had to employ local workers because there were restrictions and conditions blocking the import of Thai workers.

As Prime Minister Prayut would meet Thai business operators in the US, Mr Jaturon and Ms Sumonthita said they would propose the government support Thai operators to form groups to avoid price wars and invite famous artists to promote Thai foods.







In the US, the Thai foods that could become soft power included Phad Thai (stir-fried rice noodles), Phad Khee Mao Kai (hot and spicy stir-fried chicken), Tom Yum Kung (spicy shrimp soup) and Kaeng Khiao Wan (Thai green curry), they said. (TNA)



































