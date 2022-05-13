No fabricated evidence or witness in Thai actress ‘Tangmo’ death case: Police Chief

There was not any fabricated evidence or witness account in the case of late actress Pattaratida “Tangmo” Patcharaveerapong, said national police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk.

He denied crime probe activist Atchariya Ruangratanapong’s allegation on fabricated evidence.

Pol Gen Suwat said he ordered officials concerned to verify remarks from Mr Atchariya including those concerning the cuts on the body of the actress that MrAtchariya doubted resulted from her speedboat’s propeller.



The police formed a big committee of interrogators to handle Tangmo’s case and their work complied with the justice system, Pol Gen Suwat said.

He also said that police already conducted additional interrogation on 20 points and sent the answers to the public prosecutors who had earlier requested it and he hoped that court trial and rulings would answer people’s doubts in the case.







Tangmo fell overboard from the speedboat of one of her companions in the Chao Phraya River in Nonthaburi province at late night of Feb 24 after she and the five other people had traveled in the river to dinner. (TNA)

