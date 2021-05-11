Thai restaurants seek order to revoke bans for dine-in in ‘dark red zone’ after May 14

- The Restaurant Entrepreneur Association asked CCSA to consider lifting restrictions for dine-in in dark red zone areas after 14th of May
- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (new 1,919 confirmed cases)
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided to halt the issuance of the entry permit to travelers from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal starting from May 10, 2021
- The cabinet has approved the economic relief measures to assist people as well as entrepreneurs who have been adversely affected by the current wave of COVID-19. The allocated budget amounts to 225 billion baht
- The government has worked with the Office of Insurance Commissions to develop a health insurance scheme to provide compensation for medical personnel in case of any death, coma and infection arising from work related to COVID-19 (NNT)
Note: The ‘dark red zone’ provinces include Chonburi (Pattaya City), Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, and Chiang Mai.