Thai restaurants seek order to revoke bans for dine-in in ‘dark red zone’ after May 14

By Pattaya Mail
Press Briefing of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on May 11, 2021.
  • The Restaurant Entrepreneur Association asked CCSA to consider lifting restrictions for dine-in in dark red zone areas after 14th of May
  • COVID-19 situations in Thailand (new 1,919 confirmed cases)
  • The Ministry of Foreign Affairs decided to halt the issuance of the entry permit to travelers from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal starting from May 10, 2021



  • The cabinet has approved the economic relief measures to assist people as well as entrepreneurs who have been adversely affected by the current wave of COVID-19. The allocated budget amounts to 225 billion baht
  • The government has worked with the Office of Insurance Commissions to develop a health insurance scheme to provide compensation for medical personnel in case of any death, coma and infection arising from work related to COVID-19  (NNT)

Note: The ‘dark red zone’ provinces include Chonburi (Pattaya City), Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, and Chiang Mai.










