Covid-19 test seekers return to Banglamung Hospital

Crowds have returned to Banglamung Hospital after free coronavirus tests ended at the district office.

Lines for Covid-19 tests had dropped noticeably in the first ten days of the month after Banglamung parked a mobile testing lab at the district office. After positivity rates dropped below 2 percent following 6,000 tests, the van was recalled May 8.



But queues at the hospital May 10 showed there is still plenty of demand for tests.

Chonburi on Tuesday reported 73 new Covid-19 cases, 49 of which were in Banglamung District, which includes Pattaya. That marked a slight increase from the 63 reported Monday.

The province so far has reported 3,434 cases since April 1 with ten deaths. Of those, 1,485 remain in the hospital.

People eligible for free tests at Banglamung Hospital are those in contact with previously infected cases or have been exposed to high-risk areas.


Medical personnel carefully move an infected patient.



People line up to receive a queue ticket, which determines their place in the test line.









