Thai restaurant, tourism and service sectors demand urgent relief measures and vowed reopening

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha called an urgent meeting of the government’s economic team on Monday, to map out relief measures for those affected by the latest set of restrictions, intended to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.







Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said the meeting will discuss financial relief for businesses and individuals, after construction worker dormitories were ordered sealed and some businesses ordered to close for 30 days from today (Monday).



Meanwhile, the private sector is calling on the government to roll out relief measures, to lessen the impact of the latest COVID-19 control restrictions, and to review its economic stimulus and COVID-19 relief programs, to keep up with the changing outbreak situation.







Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) chairman Sanan Angubolkul said the TCC is equally concerned about public health and the economic situation. If these stringent measures work, Thailand should be able to regain international confidence in time for its plan to reopen the country. However, these measures should not be maintained for too long, as they are hurting certain businesses, particularly those in the restaurant, tourism and service sectors. (NNT)



















