Nord Anglia Education and UNICEF partnership seeks to empower student changemakers around the world

Nord Anglia Education and UNICEF have entered into a new, three-year global partnership that will help support UNICEF to further develop learning materials on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and help Nord Anglia students gain the knowledge and skills required to make positive change within their communities.

The UNICEF learning materials will be available to all teachers and students globally, as well as at Nord Anglia’s 73 schools in 30 countries.







The partnership’s global programme includes:

Tackling Global Sustainability Challenges through local action. Tasking students to think creatively and take action to tackle the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at a local level.

Bringing young voices and views to the UN High Level Political Forum. Nord Anglia students will participate in a wide array of events during this important global leadership meeting, reporting on what Governments and young people are doing to take action on the SDGs and sharing their ideas with key policymakers from around the world.

Engaging young people in Student Leadership courses. Helping students to learn project management and develop good leadership and global citizenship skills.

The partnership builds on Nord Anglia’s work to date embedding the SDGs and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) in all aspects of teaching and learning across its schools.

June Kunugi, Director of Public Partnerships, UNICEF, said: “At UNICEF, we are committed to helping every child and youth globally to be equipped with the knowledge, tools and support to take action to protect the future of our communities and our planet. We are thankful to Nord Anglia Education for their global collaboration and support on our efforts to help children realise their rights and create a new generation of change-makers who are passionate about achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and a more sustainable and equal world for all.”





Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Anglia Education, said: “As educators we have an important responsibility to make sure the next generation are empowered to create a more equitable future for all. As our global partnership with UNICEF shows, we believe in giving young people an education that broadens their understanding of how they can impact important issues including sustainability and equality which equips them with the confidence, collaborative mind-set and leadership skills to make a positive change in their communities and the world at large.”



















