Thailand’s SEC orders Zipmex to reopen exchange platform

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) ordered Zipmex Co to reopen its digital asset exchange platform in according to trading rules.

The order was made as Zipmex has not reopened its digital asset exchange platform in accordance with the trading rules that govern its business. Besides, the company still limits clients’ deposits and withdrawals of their digital assets through their trade wallets. The practice may cause damage to clients.







By virtue of Section 35 of the Act of Digital Assets 2018, the SEC ordered the company to reopen its exchange platform in compliance with its trading rules that the commission approved and to let clients deposit and withdraw digital assets without any limitation.

The SEC demanded the company follow the order within three days. (TNA)

































