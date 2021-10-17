Thai researchers confirm herbal medicine can relieve symptoms of COVID-19

Thai doctors and researchers have discovered an herbal medicine that fights COVID-19 with high effectiveness. Thai doctors and researchers have disclosed research on the thousand-year-old formula of a Thai herbal medicine, “Krorb Kai Takxila”, with the commercial name of “Kerra” from the ancient Thai scripture named “Takxila Scripture”. Many pharmaceutical effects have been found. The research is currently funded by the Innovation and Technology Assistance Program, an agency under the National Science and Technology Development Agency to further develop the extraction process of a pure substance and the development of this substance into modern medicines.







Dr. Pongsak Tangkana, Dr. Sittha Likitnukul, Dr. Rangsan Butcha — Director of Prachatipat Hospital, and Dr. Pat Nungseu collaboratively announced the vitro research results and clinical usage report of the use of Krob Kai Takxila in 3091 COVID-19 patients. Wherein Dr. Sittha Likitnukul has disclosed the vitro research results of the Thai herbal medicine formula, Krob Kai Takxila, which show many pharmaceutical effects, namely:

1. The formula can inhibit the main enzyme, Main Protease, required for viral proliferation wherein the formula can inhibit the main enzyme by 100% with the concentration of only 0.18 microgram/milliliter which is a very low concentration. Compared to modern medicines: Lopinavir and Ritronavir, the inhibiting effect of the formula is 1500 times higher than Lopinavir’s effect and 500 times higher than Ritronavir’s effect. So, the formula is considered as highly effective in inhibiting the viral proliferation aiding enzyme.





2. The formula can inhibit a second viral proliferation aiding enzyme called RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) with 500% more effectiveness more than Favipiravir. Thus, the formula is the world’s only mechanism for inhibiting 2 enzymes that aid the viral proliferation of COVID-19.

3. The formula can inhibit the proliferation of coronavirus in cells. It is found that within the experimental Petri dishes infected with coronavirus. The petri dish which contains extracts of Korb Kai Takxila has a decreased rate of viral proliferation where there are only 600,000 copies while the petri dish without the extract has 9,000,000 copies of the virus — a distinct difference.







4. The anti-inflammatory effect in safe dosages is better than Diclofenac and Prednisolone.

5. The antioxidant effect was found to have an ORAC value as high as 81260 units.

6. There are many minerals as components such as calcium, magnesium, and potassium, which when dissolved in water will become alkaline, helping to reduce metabolic acidosis in COVID-19 patients.

7. The toxicity tests on liver cells, kidney cells, and white blood cells show a very low level of toxicity. Only taking the medicine in a very high quantity, such as 2000 capsules per meal, can cause side effects on the liver cells or kidney cells. Therefore, the formula is very safe.





8. Immediate toxicity tests in lab rats show a low level of immediate toxicity at Category 5, wherein the lab rats must intake more than 5000 milligrams per 1 kilogram of body weight to cause toxicity. 9. The formula’s analysis report found no steroid such as Dexamethasone. The heavy metal level is at a standard level which is not dangerous. 10. The formula is in the herb group that helps reduce fever.

Wherein Dr. Pat Nungseu, a Thai Traditional Medicine Doctor, has disclosed that he had developed the original formula for “Kerra” from Krob Kai Takxila formula by choosing 9 herbs as components, putting them through hot extraction and cold extraction to stimulate important substances in medicinal plants to be effective in suppressing the virus successfully.







Dr. Pat Nungseu has used this formula to treat the common cold, herpes, shingles, etc., which gave effective results. Later, in the COVID-19 pandemic, he has used this formula with many people and found that it was effective. As for the report on the clinical results of the use of this formula in COVID-19 Patients,

Dr. Rangsan Butcha, Director of Prachatipat Hospital who is the head of the research team, revealed that using Korb Kai Takxila with 3091 urgent, semi-urgent, and non-urgent COVID-19 patients have yielded 100% effective results where there is no patient with worsened symptoms to the point they have to enter the ICU, have to use breathing tube, or die.



In addition, 75% of patients will recover in just 7 days. At the beginning of the treatment, there were 1465 patients, representing 47 percent, who had pulmonary symptoms, that is, the infection has started in the lungs. Before receiving treatment, symptoms include coughing, sputum, shortness of breath, or angina. The patients who received treatment were aged between 3 months and 80 years old, with 226 patients over 60 years old, representing 7%, including 9pregnant women, all of whom recovered. However, follow-up after birth is required.







In addition, there were 572 patients, representing 19 percent, who had one or more congenital diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, etc. Every patient in this category was safe. As for treatment duration, 75% of patients will recover within 7 days and the remainder will recover within 16 days. In which we follow up on the Long-COVID symptoms in patients on whether there is any symptom within 1 month up to 1 year. In clinical data collection, it is found that this herbal formula did not interact with the modern medicines the patients were using, and no side effects were found on the livers and kidneys of the patients who used the formula.





Other side effects were found in 5 out of 3091 cases, or 0.16%, with only mild symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. 100% of the patients were satisfied with the effect of the formula that can heal COVID-19 symptoms, returning them to normal states. This is a piece of very big news for the world in the discovery of herbal medicine formula with antiviral effects and can treat COVID-19 in which clinical treatment results were collected in a large sample group. The government should support and raise the level of research to include bigger and more diverse sample sizes. It is Thailand’s hope to find a solution to treat and stop the spread of COVID-19. (NNT)





























