The Department of Disease Control has urged the public to be aware of their safety when attending funeral ceremonies, as they have a high risk of creating new clusters of COVID-19 infections.

So far, it has been reported that, from 21 September to 7 October 2021, there were 838 people infected with the disease from attending funerals.

They remind attendees at the ceremony to be vigilant by wearing a mask, frequently washing hands, and avoiding having meals with other attendees. (PRD)