Thai researcher turns used cooking oil into biodegradable liquid soap for surface cleanser

Improper disposal of used cooking oil can cause significant environmental problems, such as blockage of sewers or drains, water and soil pollution, and harm to aquatic and marine life, as well as greenhouse effects.







Nattapong Tuntiwiwattanapun, Ph.D., a researcher at the Environmental Research Institute, Chulalongkorn University, has successfully developed liquid soap for a surface cleanser (K-soap), made from used cooking oil. As it contains a fatty acid, potassium salt, as a surfactant component, the K-soap has the potential to remove dirt on the surfaces of most objects, like other typical hygienic cleansers. Most importantly, it is 100% biodegradable. The K-soap can also be used for biopesticide in the agriculture sector, which was certified by Thailand’s Organic Agriculture.







The research team has demonstrated the production of K-soap from used cooking oil to the Ban Pai Leung Community Enterprise in Nan province, and Pak Lad Community in Samut Prakan province. (NNT)

































