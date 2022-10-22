Competition launched to find best Thai dishes for APEC leaders

Thailand launched the Future Food for Sustainability competition to find the best dishes that represent Thai cuisine and sustainability. The winning team will have their dishes served to nation leaders at the 2022 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week next month.

Some 2,000 teams of contestants will have a chance to create new dishes, under the guidance of culinary experts.







Mr. Anucha Nakasai, Minister attached to the Office of the Prime Minister, said this competition will give Thai chefs the opportunity to enhance their skills and expand their businesses, while further promoting Thai cuisine which has been recognized as the country’s key soft power.







With the growing trend of sustainability, the competition aims to find dishes of the future that emphasize sustainability with a blend of Thai elements.

The winning team will have their dishes served to world leaders at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, which will be taking place on 14-19 November in Thailand. (NNT)

































