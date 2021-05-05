Thai repatriation flights from Chennai and Delhi scheduled for Saturday May 15

The Thai embassy in New Delhi is advising Thai people to leave India, due to its escalating COVID-19 crisis.

The embassy said Thais who do not need to stay in India should register to return home on repatriation flights, set for Saturday from Chennai and from New Delhi on 15 May.

Those who need to return urgently can register for repatriation on a special flight, delivering donations from Thailand to New Delhi, on Wednesday.



The Thai embassy said COVID-19 had been spreading fast in India since mid-April and many medical facilities are overwhelmed.

India has been hitting new highs almost every day for new infections and deaths, as the virus crisis piles pressure onto the country’s already overstretched medical infrastructure. (NNT)







