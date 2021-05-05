Thailand adds Sa Kaeo into night-time restrictions list; making total 29 provinces

Sa Kaeo is the latest province to urge residents to stay home as much as possible during 24.00 – 04.00 Hrs. Currently, 29 provinces across Thailand have imposed night-time restrictions, urging everyone to avoid going out at night unless utmost necessary, effective until further notice.

This is a living document, which the TAT Newsroom will update the list of provinces where night-time restrictions are in effect as soon as new information becomes available.



CENTRAL REGION

Chai Nat, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

Nakhon Pathom, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

Nakhon Nayok, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

Nonthaburi, 21.00-04.00 Hrs.

Pathum Thani, 21.00-04.00 Hrs.

Phetchaburi, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

Ratchaburi, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

Sa Kaeo, 24.00-04.00 Hrs.

Samut Prakan, 21.00-04.00 Hrs.

Samut Sakhon, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

Suphan Buri, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

NORTHERN REGION

Phrae, 23.00-03.00 Hrs.

Uthai Thani, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.







NORTHEASTERN REGION

Bueng Kan, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

Buri Ram, all day

Chaiyaphum, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

Nakhon Ratchasima, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

Nong Khai, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

Ubon Ratchathani, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

Yasothon, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

SOUTHERN REGION

Krabi, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.

Pattani, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.

Phatthalung, 22.00-03.00 Hrs.

Phuket, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.

Ranong, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.

Songkhla, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.

Surat Thani, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.

Trang, 22.00-03.00 Hrs.

Yala, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.







