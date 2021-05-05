Thailand adds Sa Kaeo into night-time restrictions list; making total 29 provinces

Sa Kaeo is the latest province to urge residents to stay home as much as possible during 24.00 – 04.00 Hrs. Currently, 29 provinces across Thailand have imposed night-time restrictions, urging everyone to avoid going out at night unless utmost necessary, effective until further notice.
This is a living document, which the TAT Newsroom will update the list of provinces where night-time restrictions are in effect as soon as new information becomes available.
CENTRAL REGION
Chai Nat, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.
Nakhon Pathom, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.
Nakhon Nayok, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.
Nonthaburi, 21.00-04.00 Hrs.
Pathum Thani, 21.00-04.00 Hrs.
Phetchaburi, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.
Ratchaburi, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.
Sa Kaeo, 24.00-04.00 Hrs.
Samut Prakan, 21.00-04.00 Hrs.
Samut Sakhon, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.
Suphan Buri, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.
NORTHERN REGION
Phrae, 23.00-03.00 Hrs.
Uthai Thani, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.
NORTHEASTERN REGION
Bueng Kan, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.
Buri Ram, all day
Chaiyaphum, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.
Nakhon Ratchasima, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.
Nong Khai, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.
Ubon Ratchathani, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.
Yasothon, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.
SOUTHERN REGION
Krabi, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.
Pattani, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.
Phatthalung, 22.00-03.00 Hrs.
Phuket, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.
Ranong, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.
Songkhla, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.
Surat Thani, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.
Trang, 22.00-03.00 Hrs.
Yala, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.
Once again, TAT would like to remind all travellers to take DMHTT precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, and T – Thai Chana contact tracing application.
For regular updates on the tourism-related COVID-19 situation in Thailand, visit the TAT Newsroom via www.tatnews.org; Facebook (tatnews.org); and Twitter (Tatnews_Org).
For additional information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.