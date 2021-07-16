Latest updates and measures to cope with Thailand’s critical situation

- Despite various measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, the number of COVID-19 patients continue to increase, CCSA therefore set to impose tougher measures to slow the rising rate of Covid-19 cases
- From February 28 to July 15, 2021, Thailand has already administered over 13.82 million doses of vaccine
- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (+9,692)
- 7 more provinces have been categorized as ‘Dark Red Zone’. They are Chonburi, Chachoengsao, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Udon Thani, Surin and Ubon Ratchathani
- Rapid antigen self-test kits will be available for sale by pharmacies next week. However, the positive results from the antigen test kits will still require confirmation from the RT-PCR test by medical testing centers that have been approved by the Public Health Ministry
- Guidelines for home isolation
- Pre-registration for vaccination for foreign nationals is only available through online channel: www.thailandintervac.com
- CCSA insisted mixing and matching vaccines is a safe and effective method for fighting the fast-spreading Delta variant of Covid-19 (NNT)