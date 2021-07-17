Thai Red Cross confirms 1 million Moderna jabs arriving Q4

The Thai Red Cross Society has confirmed the Moderna brand COVID-19 vaccines it purchased under Government Pharmaceutical Organization’s (GPO) conditions will arrive in the final quarter this year and at the beginning of next year.

Secretary-General of the Thai Red Cross Society Tech Boonnak, announced today that the organization has had its order of 1 million doses of Moderna vaccine confirmed by the GPO for delivery starting in the fourth quarter this year, adding that the jabs will be supplied to the public free of charge.







The society plans to administer the vaccine to target groups such as medical workers, the underprivileged, the disabled, the bed-ridden, pregnant women and seniors over 70 years of age who are yet to be vaccinated.







A portion of the doses will be administered by the society while another portion will be provided to state hospitals for provision to medical professionals. Part of the total will also be provided to provincial administrations so that they may be given to targeted people. Local offices will have to have a distribution plan approved by the provincial governor as head of the provincial communicable disease body. They will be obligated to dispense the vaccine at no cost to the recipients, and are barred from reselling the doses. (NNT)



















