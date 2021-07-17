Bangkok Police warn protesters actions against ‘Emergency Decree’

Police have warned protesters who plan to gather in front of the Democracy Monument and move on Government House in Bangkok on Sunday, July 18th that they will be in violation of multiple laws.







Deputy Commander of the Metropolitan Police Pol Lt Gen Piya Tawichai, as spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Bureau, has asked protesters to show social responsibility and avoid gathering, as they face the threat of spreading COVID-19 among themselves and to others, reminding them that any gathering of more than five people is a violation of the Emergency Decree and that they could also be violating laws against public disturbance, and obstruction of traffic among others.



Between July 2nd and 11th, several groups defied the law to stage demonstrations. They included a network led by Parit Chiwarak; the Thai Mai Ton group led by Jatuporn Phromphan and Adul Kieoboriboon; the Prachachon Kon Thai group led by Nithithorn Lamlua; the Car Mob led by Sombat Boon-ngamanong; the Bangkok Sandbox group and the vocational group for the protection of democracy. The gatherings resulted in 10 cases being taken on by police for further investigation and 99 arrest warrants being issued. (NNT)



















