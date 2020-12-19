700 vendors and buyers violate Thai Co-payment scheme; one suspect arrested so far

The Finance Ministry has found about 700 vendors and buyers abused the co-payment subsidy scheme of the government.

The ministry detected the irregularities through a transaction system of Krungthai Bank and people’s complaints. It asked the police to monitor the suspects.







Pol Maj Gen Maitree Chimcherd, commander of the Economic Crime Suppression Division, said the Finance Ministry filed its complaint on the matter last month and police arrested one suspect who was a vendor in Mahachai area of Samut Sakhon province.

Damage was limited because the bank detected irregularities early and froze money transactions related to them, he said.

The co-payment scheme is one of the government’s economic stimulus measures. Participants can buy food, drinks and other products at small shops and the government subsidizes 50% of their payment, limited at 150 baht a day and at the total of 3,500 baht from January to March next year. (TNA)















