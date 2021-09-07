Thai Public Health Ministry’s database of 16 million patients hacked, probed

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered investigation into the report that the database of 16 million patients under the supervision of the Public Health Ministry was hacked.

Mr Anutin said he received an initial report that the incident happened in Phetchabun province and people should not panic while concerned officials were responding to it.







If patients’ data were stolen, there would be legal action and a culprit would be arrested and punished as soon as possible, he said.

The National Health Act defined personal health data as the classified information which could not be disclosed in the way that could damage concerned people. The hack also violated the Criminal Code and the Computer Crime Act, Mr Anutin said.



On the “Raidforums.com” website, a user named “Inanimate” announced on Sept 5 to sell a 3.75GB file allegedly containing information of 16 million patients of the Public Health Ministry at US$500 or about 16,240 baht. The user required payment via digital currencies. (TNA)



























