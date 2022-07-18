Thai Public Health lists out 10 daily routines to prevent spread of COVID-19

Even though there has been some relaxation of measures, COVID-19 is not ending. The Ministry of Public Health has recommended 10 efforts that the public should follow and work on in their daily life to prevent the spread of the disease and keep themselves healthy.







Here are a few useful tips to improve your habits:

Keep a physical distance during conversations; Wash hands every hour while at home or working; Wash hands both before and after meals; Take a shower right after coming back from outside; Do not frequently touch your face, eyes, or nose; Take some alcohol gel or spray when going outside; Avoid crowded or poorly ventilated areas; Wear a mask all the time when going outside; Use tissues when coughing or sneezing and wash hands immediately; Close the toilet lid before flushing. (PRD)































