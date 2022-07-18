Thai Health Ministry may ask Bangkok to reduce risky activities to control spreading COVID

The permanent secretary for public health convenes the Bangkok governor to discuss responses to rising COVID-19 infections.

Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for public health, said COVID-19 infections were increasing especially in Greater Bangkok and tourism provinces.







Therefore, he invited the Bangkok governor to a meeting of a committee supervising public health responses to COVID-19 on July 18. The committee would focus on the reduction of the activities that increased the risks of disease transmission and the preparation of hospitals to treat patients.

Dr Kiattiphum said about 2,000 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospital daily and most of them, or over 1,000 patients, were in Bangkok.





Yellow and red-coded COVID-19 patients occupied 42% of hospital beds in Bangkok while the occupancy rate was at 13% nationwide. Officials concerned had to manage hospital beds to ensure sufficient resources for patients, he said.

Meanwhile, Ekwaranyu Umrapal, spokesman of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), said there was not an invitation to Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt but there was an invitation to the permanent secretary of the BMA. He would have a press conference after the meeting. (TNA)

































