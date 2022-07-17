Green Orange Media Co., Ltd. inaugurates new EEC head office

By Pattaya Mail
0
234
Suwanthep ‘Tony’ Malhotra (left) together with Urai Patenya (right) and their co-workers pray and make offerings to the divine spirits on the auspicious occasion of inaugurating the new Green Orange Media Co., Ltd. head office in Banchang, EEC.

In keeping up with the rapid growth of their business enterprise Suwanthep ‘Tony’ Malhotra, MD of Green Orange Media Co. Ltd. together with Urai Patenya, Chairperson of the company’s Administration Department hosted a religious ceremony to bless the new premises on Saturday July 16 at 09.09 hrs.

Executives and staff together with honoured guests performed the ‘tak baat’ rituals offering food and alms to 9 revered Buddhist monks from Wat Chontharam temple in Banchang.



His Holiness Phra Thanawin Punyawuttho abbot of the Chontharam temple anointed and blessed the company’s sign board and sprinkled consecrated water on the executives and guests and throughout the building.

Green Orange Media Group are specialists in Media & Marketing, Hospitality Management, Property & Real Estate, Tours & Travel and Events Organisers.


Monks from Wat Chontharam temple chant prayers during the blessing ceremony in the new Green Orange Media Co., Ltd. premises.

Tony spoke with Pattaya Mail saying. “The Eastern Economic Corridor is developing so fast that we also have to grow and move fast to keep up with the high volume of demand and supply. Our company has served the eastern seaboard for the past 11 years starting in Pattaya, expanding to open our office in Banchang 4 years ago. The EEC is the future of commerce in Thailand and we foresee tremendous growth in industry and tourism in this region. We have therefore decided to move our head office to Banchang District in Rayong Province to be close to the action. In the 4 years of operations in the Eastern Economic Corridor, we have become staunch supporters of businesses and tourism activities in both the public and private sectors.”


Guests at the blessing ceremonies included, Pratheepsingh Malhotra, Founder of the Pattaya Mail Media Group, Suwanna Doty, President of Rayong Tourism Industry Council, Sumit Sopasriphan, Chairman of Banchang Travel Art and Environment, Dr. Obrom Aranyapruk, Advisor to the Rayong Tourism Industry Council, Suthasinee Piriyakitkomol and Peerasan Wongsri, Omthong Audit & Law, Chiang Mai and EEC.

The new head office is located at 180/413 Moo 5 Soi Tesaban 46. Tambon Banchang, Amphur Banchang, Rayong 21130. Tel. 06498785290813772633, Email:  [email protected]

Tony Malhotra makes an offering to the monks from Wat Chontharam temple end the end of the prayer sessions.



The chief abbot anoints a holy portrait of Lord Buddha which will adorn and protect the new Green Orange Media enterprise.



The chief abbot anoints the Green Orange sign board with gold leaf and sacred markings.



Urai Patenya makes merit by offering food and drinks to the monks as part of the ceremony.



Tony Malhotra prays and makes offerings to the monks.



Monks from Wat Chontharam temple chant prayers during the blessing ceremony in the new Green Orange Media Co., Ltd. premises.



Suwanna Doty, President of Rayong Tourism Industry Council.



Sumit Sopasriphan, Chairman of Banchang Travel Art and Environment.



Suwanthep ‘Tony’ Malhotra, MD of Green Orange Media Co. Ltd.


Urai Patenya, Chairperson of the company’s Administration Department.


Pratheepsingh Malhotra, Founder of the Pattaya Mail Media Group.



Peerasan Wongsri, Omthong Audit & Law.



Suthasinee Piriyakitkomol, Omthong Audit & Law.



Tony Malhotra and his management team make merit to call upon all that is sacred to grant Green Orange Media Co., Ltd. the best of luck and all the success for many years to come.









RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR