Green Orange Media Co., Ltd. inaugurates new EEC head office

In keeping up with the rapid growth of their business enterprise Suwanthep ‘Tony’ Malhotra, MD of Green Orange Media Co. Ltd. together with Urai Patenya, Chairperson of the company’s Administration Department hosted a religious ceremony to bless the new premises on Saturday July 16 at 09.09 hrs.

Executives and staff together with honoured guests performed the ‘tak baat’ rituals offering food and alms to 9 revered Buddhist monks from Wat Chontharam temple in Banchang.







His Holiness Phra Thanawin Punyawuttho abbot of the Chontharam temple anointed and blessed the company’s sign board and sprinkled consecrated water on the executives and guests and throughout the building.

Green Orange Media Group are specialists in Media & Marketing, Hospitality Management, Property & Real Estate, Tours & Travel and Events Organisers.







Tony spoke with Pattaya Mail saying. “The Eastern Economic Corridor is developing so fast that we also have to grow and move fast to keep up with the high volume of demand and supply. Our company has served the eastern seaboard for the past 11 years starting in Pattaya, expanding to open our office in Banchang 4 years ago. The EEC is the future of commerce in Thailand and we foresee tremendous growth in industry and tourism in this region. We have therefore decided to move our head office to Banchang District in Rayong Province to be close to the action. In the 4 years of operations in the Eastern Economic Corridor, we have become staunch supporters of businesses and tourism activities in both the public and private sectors.”



Guests at the blessing ceremonies included, Pratheepsingh Malhotra, Founder of the Pattaya Mail Media Group, Suwanna Doty, President of Rayong Tourism Industry Council, Sumit Sopasriphan, Chairman of Banchang Travel Art and Environment, Dr. Obrom Aranyapruk, Advisor to the Rayong Tourism Industry Council, Suthasinee Piriyakitkomol and Peerasan Wongsri, Omthong Audit & Law, Chiang Mai and EEC.

The new head office is located at 180/413 Moo 5 Soi Tesaban 46. Tambon Banchang, Amphur Banchang, Rayong 21130. Tel. 0649878529, 0813772633, Email: [email protected]









































































































