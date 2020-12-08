Thai protest leader charged with lese majeste related to rally near German embassy in Bangkok

Patsaravalee ‘Mind’ Tanakitvibulpon and eight others were charged with lese majeste related to their rally in front of the German embassy in Bangkok on Oct 26.







The nine people showed up at the Thung Mahamek police station to acknowledge the charge under Section 112 of the Criminal Code. Earlier speakers at the same rally had been charged with sedition in accordance with Section 116 of the Criminal Code.

Supanat Boonsod, lawyer from the Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, said the nine people would be interrogated and all of them would deny the charge. Later police would forward their case to public prosecutors.









He said that the latest legal action in relation to Section 112 caused police to postpone the delivery of their case concerning Section 116 to public prosecutors. (TNA)







