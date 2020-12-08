Centara Grand Mirage Pattaya lights up Christmas tree with charity fundraiser

The Centara Grand Mirage Pattaya Beach Resort welcomed the start of the holiday season with the annual lighting of its towering Christmas tree.







Pattaya tourism advisor Rattanachai Sutidechanai and hotel General Manager Denis Thouvard flipped the switch on the lights Dec. 4 with Pattaya Orphanage Director Rev. Michael Weera Pangrak.]

Guests enjoyed Christmas carols sung by kids from the orphanage and modern jazz dance by students from Nareethip Bangkok Dance Institute’s Pattaya branch, which also set up a painting zone for children.





Now in its 11th year, the Centara Grand Mirage’s Christmas celebration raises money for charity through sales of framed photos with Santa Claus, tree ornaments and holiday cookies. Proceeds go to the Pattaya Orphanage.



