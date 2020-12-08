Centara Grand Mirage Pattaya lights up Christmas tree with charity fundraiser

Jetsada Homklin
Pattaya tourism advisor Rattanachai Sutidechanai, hotel General Manager Denis Thouvard, Pattaya Orphanage Director Rev. Michael Weera Pangrak, Pattaya Public Relations Director Rungratee Thongsai and others raise a toast to the beginning of this year’s holiday season.

The Centara Grand Mirage Pattaya Beach Resort welcomed the start of the holiday season with the annual lighting of its towering Christmas tree.



Pattaya tourism advisor Rattanachai Sutidechanai and hotel General Manager Denis Thouvard flipped the switch on the lights Dec. 4 with Pattaya Orphanage Director Rev. Michael Weera Pangrak.]

Honored guests push the button to turn on the Christmas tree lights.

Guests enjoyed Christmas carols sung by kids from the orphanage and modern jazz dance by students from Nareethip Bangkok Dance Institute’s Pattaya branch, which also set up a painting zone for children.


Now in its 11th year, the Centara Grand Mirage’s Christmas celebration raises money for charity through sales of framed photos with Santa Claus, tree ornaments and holiday cookies. Proceeds go to the Pattaya Orphanage.

Pattaya Orphanage children sing Christmas Carols, warming hearts and getting everyone in the Christmas spirit.
Dancers from Nareethip Bangkok Dance Institute’s Pattaya branch wow the audience with their performance.


