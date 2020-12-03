Thailand International Motor Expo in Bangkok exhibits 31 car brands from 8 countries

The 37th Thailand International Motor Expo draws manufacturers of 31 car brands from eight countries and 22 motorcycle brands from 11 countries to prove confidence in and potential of the exposition, said Chalatchai Papaspong, vice chairman of the organizing committee.







“It goes along with the domestic automotive market that is picking up. Car sales in September grew by over 13% from those recorded in August,” he said.

Car makers were offering promotions to boost their sales and buyers thus had good opportunities to acquire vehicles at very cost-effective prices, Mr Chalatchai said.

He expected the exposition to result in transactions worth about 35 billion baht.

The showis held at the IMPACT exhibition and convention center in Muang Thong Thani housing estate until Dec 13. (TNA)

Photo Gallery – The 37th Thailand International Motor Expoat IMPACT Bangkok











