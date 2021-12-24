Thailand wants home-grown cannabis listed as UNESCO’s intangible cultural heritage

The Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine’s Deputy Director-General, Dr. Kwanchai Wisitthanon, said the department has gathered around 30 strains of local cannabis. Each strain’s DNA was thoroughly studied and recorded to identify where different strains are grown. The department aims to use the database to register them for geographical indications or GI.







The department will ask the Ministry of Culture to list local cannabis strains as national heritage, a process that should be completed by March 2022.

Furthermore, the department will ask the ministry to submit the list of local Thai cannabis strains to UNESCO to have them listed as intangible cultural heritage items.



Dr. Kwanchai added that Thailand has been using cannabis to treat patients for more than 300 years as it has a wide range of medicinal properties such as increasing appetite, promoting good sleep habits, painkilling, balancing anxiety, curing epilepsy, and more. (NNT)



























