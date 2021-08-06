Thai prisons urged to produce more ‘green chiretta’ to reduce new virus cases

The Minister of Justice has urged all prisons to ramp up green chiretta production as an option in COVID-19 treatment, and to reduce the number of COVID-19 cases among inmates in two weeks.

At a meeting with prison directors across the country, the Minister of Justice Somsak Thepsuthin urged all prisons to step up their own production of green chiretta to be used as a herbal remedy for COVID-19 cases among inmates.







The meeting has acknowledged the shortage of the green chiretta supply from a local manufacturer Abhaibhubejhr, with only 10,000 bottles of green chiretta capsules delivered out of 100,000 bottles ordered, containing 6 million capsules, as the manufacturer also needs to supply the general public.

Green chiretta has been promoted as a herbal alternative for COVID-19 treatment, due to its andrographolide substance that can help relieve symptoms.

The Minister of Justice said today prisons need to rely more on their own green chiretta processing, with the plant to be sourced in national parks and prison-owned plantations.





He suggested that prisons start preparing their own manufacturing line of the green chiretta product, and start learning how to dry, grind, and contain the green chiretta powder in capsules.

The Department of Corrections has already placed an order for 8 million gelatin capsules to boost the prisons’ own green chiretta production.

The Minister of Justice has urged the Department of Corrections to ensure strict health and safety measures at correctional facilities to prevent COVID-19 transmission, including proper sanitization and control of all items and food brought from outside into prisons.

He also set a target for prisons to reduce the number of new COVID-19 cases emerging among inmates, over the next two weeks. (NNT)

























