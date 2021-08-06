Thailand Super Riders deliver medications to Covid-19 patients at home

The Thai Department of Disease Control deployed 60 volunteer motorcyclists to send medications and essentials to COVID-19 patients at their homes in Bangkok.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the department, said the 60 volunteers called “Super Riders” were ready to deliver painkillers, green chiretta capsules, thermometers, oximeters, hand sanitizer gel and face masks. They already sent such items to over 100 patients who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms at home.







According to Dr Opas, his department together with other organizations including the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration set up three COVID-19 testing stations for the public at Thupatemi Stadium, Rajamangala Stadium and the Army Club. The facilities can handle about 4,000 people a day with antigen test kits.

Those testing positive for the virus will undergo RT-PCR tests for confirmation and be isolated. Asymptomatic patients and those with mild symptoms can isolate themselves at home. (TNA)

























