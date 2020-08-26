Thai Prime Minister welcomes political rallies according to democratic way

At the Star Convention Hotel, Rayong province, following the 2/2020 cabinet retreat, Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha stated about current political rallies that he understands and respects difference of opinion in politics, and welcomes freedom of expression according to the democratic way. Nevertheless, the Prime Minister called on the protestors to ponder facts and information, that are given without distortion, from both sides, and not to incite conflict which would lead to social disunity. He added that everyone should join forces in working to evidently achieve satisfactory outcomes. Strong infrastructure must be built to accommodate the country’s future growth.







The Prime Minister also disclosed that an amendment of Constitution has already been one of the 12 urgent agendas the Government strives to undertake. There will also be further study on the amendment and public hearings in the process. At present, the Government whip is collecting recommendations made by coalition parties which will later be submitted to the House of Representatives special committee on revision of the B.E. 2560 Constitution. (Thaigov.go.th)











