Thai human rights lawyer and protest leader of ‘Free People’ arrested for third time

Human rights lawyer and activist Anon Nampa was arrested for a third time on Tuesday for sedition charges related to his role in anti-government rallies.







Anon along with other protest leaders of ‘Free People’ movement had been released on bail twice this month. Police on Tuesday presented arrest warrant on five sedition charges when they arrested Anon for his leading role and speech at Thammasat University rally on August 10.

Anon is being held along with another political activist, Panupong Jadnok, who was arrested on Monday while confronting Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha in the eastern province of Rayong.

Both face charges for violating Article 116 of the criminal code.

Three other protest leaders including anti-government activist Parit Chivarak were temporarily released after acknowledging their charges at a police station in Bangkok. (TNA)











