Thai Cabinet approves one billion baht for Covid-19 vaccine production

Thai Cabinet on Tuesday endorsed the budget of one billion baht for development and manufacture of Covid-19 vaccines, said Sathit Pitutecha, Deputy Minister of Public Health.







The Public Health Ministry sought the Cabinet’s approval for the 600-million-baht budget to jointly produce COVID-19 vaccine, being developed by University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, he said.



The Cabinet agreed to allocate the one- billion- baht budget to the National Vaccine Institute and other related agencies for the domestic vaccine production and the transfer of technology from overseas.

The deputy minister said the budget will be also set aside for collaboration with University of Oxford to receive a quota for the purchase the seed vaccine, being developed by the university.

A portion of the budget will be used for domestic vaccine production, done or supported by Chulalongkorn University. (TNA)











