Thai Prime Minister visits farmers in Si Sa Ket – Thailand border province

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha is visiting the northeastern province of Si Sa Ket to follow up on the government’s projects, to meet young farmers and to observe Covid-19 prevention measures in educational institutes.







Government spokeswoman, Naruemol Pinyosinwat said the prime minister emphasized the importance of development in the farming sector to allow farmers to manage all aspects of their operations such as production planning to meet the market demand.

Gen. Prayut visited a durian plantation in Kantharalak district to see the integrated farming system there and gave a certificate of the geographical indication (GI) listing of Si SaKet shallots to a farmer representative.

He met locals from Young Smart Farmer (YSF) and Young Entrepreneur Chamber of Commerce (YEC) and listened to their proposals on development of young farmer network and sustainable and comprehensive management of their farming system.

In the afternoon, the prime minister is scheduled to visit the Baan Nongyai Border Patrol Police School to observe teaching arrangements under the Covid-19 prevention system.

Before returning to Bangkok, the prime minister will visit the Samrongkiart Temple where he will plant lava durian tree, Si SaKet famous fruit and see OTOP local products. (TNA)

