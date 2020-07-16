Thailand reports 4 new cases from USA, Egypt, and UAE

Thailand reported four new imported cases of Covid-19, raising the total cases in the country to 3,236.

Dr. Taweesin Wissanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said three more coronavirus cases recovered, bringing the total recovery cases to 3,095 and 83 patients are being treated at hospitals.The death toll remained at 58.







The new infections consisted of a man and a woman, who returned from the UAE and were in state quarantine in Chonburi. They were asymptomatic.

Another case was a student, who returned from Egypt and had close contact with an infected person in Egypt.

The other case was a woman, who returned from the U.S. and was quarantined in Bangkok. She had a fever, a headache and loss of sense of smell and had close contact with a coronavirus patient in the U.S. (TNA)











