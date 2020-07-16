Thai PM sees speedy cabinet reshuffle after top economic team resigns

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha said a cabinet reshuffle will be done more quickly after Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak and four other Cabinet members resigned.







Gen.Prayut made a comment during his field trip to Si SaKet province, saying he was approaching outsiders to fill the Cabinet position quotas.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

He thanked the top economic team, saying their resignations were amicable. He conceded that it partly involved political issues and Somkid’s health problems.







Finance Minister Uttama Savanayana, Energy Minister Sontirat Sontijirawong, Higher Education, Science and Innovations Minister Suvit Maesincee, and deputy secretary-general of the Prime Minister Kobsak Pootrakul tendered their resignations on Thursday morning.

They gave a press briefing at Government House. Uttama said it was an appropriate time to resign for the nation to move forward. He hoped the resignation would lessen political pressure on the prime minister and to end uncertainty and pave the way for a Cabinet reshuffle. He confirmed that it was their own decision without any political pressure.

Deputy prime minister Wissanu Krue-ngam said they resigned with immediate effect and thier deputies would be in charge of their jobs automatically. (TNA)











