The Royal Gazette announced deputy agriculture minister Capt Thammanat Prompao and deputy labour minister Narumon Pinyosinwat were relieved of their ministerial positions.

Meanwhile, Capt. Thammanat Prompao said he resigned from his post as deputy agriculture minister because he felt uneasy with the job and it did not meet his expectation.

He wanted to return to his position as an MP, representing people. After resignation, he would return to work in his hometown in Phayao province. (TNA)