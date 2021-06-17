Thai Prime Minister to visit Phuket to observe airport screenings for foreign arrivals

On June 25, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will visit Phuket to inspect its readiness to welcome foreign tourists.

Gen Prayut will visit the southern province of Phuket to inspect the readiness of local officials who will screen foreign visitors at Phuket airport and Ao Po Pier as the province was set to reopen on July 1.







The prime minister will also inspect COVID-19 vaccinations at Angsana Laguna Phuket Hotel in Thalang district. There he will discuss economic rehabilitation ideas for Phuket with local operators and will listen to local plans to welcome foreign tourists in the “Phuket Tourism Sandbox” project.

Yesterday Gen Prayut announced the government would reopen the country in 120 days. (TNA)





























