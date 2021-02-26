Bangkok to start vaccinating high risk people in March

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang announced that the capital would start vaccinating the first batch of high risk people of contracting COVID-19 from March.







He visited Bang Khun Thian Geriatric Hostipal on Thursday to check if the hospital was ready for vaccinations, saying he would check the readiness of the whole operation, right from start to finish.

Bang Khun Thian Geriatric, Luang Phor Taweesak Chutinataro Uthit, Ratchaphiphat, Bang Khun Thian 1, Bangpakok 9 International, Bangmod, PMG, Nakhonthon and Boonyavej are among the hospitals in Bangkok that will provide vaccinations.











